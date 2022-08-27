After watching his team earn their first win of the Scottish Premiership season, a 2-1 home triumph over Motherwell, Kilmarnock boss Derek McInnes said: "The players kept believing and trying hard. We looked a very good team today first half.

"We need to nullify little moments of slackness that cause ourselves problems. Everything we asked the players to do, they tried to do.

"We just needed to convert good play into wins. Okay, doesn’t get the job done. I was delighted we managed to get three points and a couple of goals, it was two going on three or four, and delighted for the supporters."