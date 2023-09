Tottenham have agreed a deal with Hajduk Split for Croatian defender Luka Vuskovic.

The 16 year-old will join Spurs in 2025, on a deal running until 2030.

Vuskovic has made 11 senior appearances for Hajduk Split since making his debut in February and has also played for Croatia’s Under-17 side five times, scoring once.

Get the latest Spurs news and analysis straight to your device