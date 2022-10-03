Phil Foden says his hat-trick in Sunday's Manchester derby was a dream come true.

The 22-year-old's treble against Manchester United was the first of his senior career and took his goal tally for his boyhood club past 50.

Foden said: "It's a team game and everyone has their day but I'm so happy, it is a dream come true - playing in the derby and supporting the club as well.

"To be able to score three is special for me. It's been a long time coming. I have scored two goals a couple of times now but thankfully, I am happy to score a hat-trick now.

"I have been dreaming about scoring against Manchester United and things just fell for me in the right areas and I am really thankful that I put them away."