F﻿ormer Manchester United and England centre-back Rio Ferdinand says Manchester City are "even more terrifying" this season with Erling Haaland hoovering up goals up front.

H﻿aaland has rode rough shod over countless Premier League sides this season, and he made it hat-tricks in three consecutive home games with his latest treble against United.

"﻿They punish you with this alien, this freak of nature up front," Ferdinand told 606. "He's the added spice they have been missing and it's even more terrifying for opposition fans as well."

F﻿erdinand won everything during his time at Old Trafford but paid tribute to the quality on display throughout this decorated City side.

"﻿The way they press you when you've got the ball, does not give you time to get your head up and makes it very difficult," he said.

"﻿Then, as soon as the game opens up and you've got Bernardo Silva, Phil Foden and Kevin de Bruyne running with the ball, then you're at the mercy of these players.

"﻿When they've got time and space, I don't care how good a defender you are - you will get opened up."

