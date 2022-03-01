Dean Smith said Norwich fans and the club as a whole haven't been considered when it comes to fixture scheduling.

The Canaries face Liverpool in the FA Cup at 20:15 GMT, on Wednesday before hosting Brentford in the Premier League at 15:00 on Saturday.

Should Norwich or Chelsea progress in the FA Cup, their league match scheduled for Saturday ,19 March will be brought forward, external to Thursday, 10 March - three days before Smith's side are due to play Leeds.

When asked whether fans have been put at the heart of these decisions, Smith said: "They certainly haven’t. I don’t think us as a football team have been either.

"It’s two big games with teams around us in Brentford and Leeds, and why it can’t be on the Tuesday or Wednesday heaven knows why. The Premier League fixture makers are the only ones who know why.

"I know it’s a Champions League night but the precedent was set the week before when there was a Champions League night and Burnley played Tottenham.

"It’s not ideal at all. Heaven knows what time the (Liverpool) game finishes if it goes to extra-time and penalties. We just have to deal with it unfortunately. The fixture calendar is not ideal but it is what it is".