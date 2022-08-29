Southampton v Chelsea: Head-to-head record

Southampton v Chelsea - 46 Premier League games. Southampton 9 wins, 47 goals and 7 clean sheets; Chelsea 26 wins, scored 84 goals, kept 18 clean sheets

  • Southampton’s 44 home goals conceded against Chelsea is the most they have shipped against a single side in the Premier League, while only at Spurs (51) have the Blues scored more on the road.

  • Chelsea have scored in each of their last 17 Premier League away games against Southampton, winning 6-0 in this fixture last season. It is the longest scoring streak one team has had against another away from home in the competition's history.

  • Southampton have won just three of their last 20 midweek (Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday) Premier League games (D7 L10). Saints have a lower win rate on Tuesdays than any other day of the week in the Premier League (21% - 9/44).

  • Chelsea’s Mason Mount has been involved in five goals in his four Premier League starts against Southampton (4 goals, 1 assist), while only against Norwich (5) has he scored more Premier League goals than against Saints (4).