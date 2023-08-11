Phil Parry, BBC Radio London

I think with the amount of reported interest that there was in David Raya from other Premier League sides, it seemed inevitable that he would be staying in England. It was more of a question of where, and despite the fact that Arsenal already have a well-respected number one, it is still no doubt a move which will excite Raya, especially linking up with former goalkeeping coach Inaki Cana Pavon.

The deal that appears to have been struck to take him to the Gunners is also interesting with some protections all round for the clubs and the player. Perhaps the person who will feel the most disconcerted will be Aaron Ramsdale but, as the current occupier of the number-one shirt and having been in situ for some time, he will no doubt back himself to be the first choice.

For Raya, I do not imagine that he would want to go to Arsenal to be a bench-warmer or just a 'cup' player, so the dynamic between him and Ramsdale and the decisions of Mikel Arteta are going to be fascinating.

It does mean that Arsenal end up with two of the Premier League’s top keepers and that Brentford can move on with the deal concluded.