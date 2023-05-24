England manager Gareth Southgate says Crystal Palace's Eberechi Eze is a player he and his coaching staff have "liked for a long time" after calling him up for the Euro 2024 qualifiers against Malta and North Macedonia in June.

The 24-year-old winger received his first senior call-up on Wednesday.

Southgate said: "He was very unfortunate just before the Euros because we were going to call him into a preparation camp to take a look at him and he got a bad injury.

"He's finished the season really strongly, he can play in a couple of positions across that attacking line, he's a goal threat, he's got nice ability and a burst of speed to go past people and to take people out of the game with dribbling skills.

"We're looking forward to seeing him a bit closer and everybody I speak to talks brilliantly about him as a person as well."