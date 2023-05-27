Kilmarnock v Ross County: Pick of the stats

Kilmarnock boss Derek McInnes has won each of his last four matches that have come on the final day of a Scottish Premiership season (including curtailed 2019-20), all with Aberdeen from 2016-17 to 2019-20.

Ross County have won five of the six occasions their final match of a top-flight season has come away from home (D1), most recently a 2-1 win at Motherwell in 2020-21. Two of those five wins have been at Kilmarnock (2016-17 and 2014-15).

Kilmarnock have won three of their last five league games (L2), as many as their previous 16 beforehand (W3 D4 L9). Killie could win consecutive league matches for the first time this season, although need just a draw to guarantee their stay in the top flight next term.

Ross County won their last league game against Kilmarnock 3-0 in January; not since September 2017 have the Staggies won successive Scottish Premiership meetings with Killie.