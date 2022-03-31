Patrick Vieira feels his Crystal Palace side are "in a different place" than where they were after the dramatic 2-2 draw with Arsenal in October.

The Eagles manager said after the game that Alexandre Lacazette's 95th-minute equaliser was "really tough" to take but that he took confidence with how the team performed at Emirates Stadium.

"I think the game we played over there, we played with personality and we tried to dictate the tempo of the game," said Vieira.

"Of course, we knew it would be tough and difficult. But what we can take from that was those crucial moments we have to manage well."

Goals from Christian Benteke and Odsonne Edouard put Palace on the front foot but Vieira said a game is never over until the "referee’s whistle".

He added: "It’s about the concentration we have to have, especially against those kind of teams.

"We know from when we start today we’re in a different place but there are still some things we need to improve."