Calf injury sidelines Oh

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has revealed that striker Oh Hyeon-gyu will be out of action for at least four weeks after picking up a calf injury.

The South Korean has scored seven goals in 21 appearances for the club since signing last season.

"Oh will probably be out for a few weeks," Rodgers said.

"He hurt his calf against Atletic Bilbao, but he trained on - no-one knew. He was involved in the game at the weekend, and then he trained on the Sunday and spoke to the medical team to say that he'd felt his calf. It will put him out for four to six weeks."

Rodgers also provided an update on how the club's other injured players are progressing.

"Apart from that, the injured guys are doing really well. Alistair Johnson is back on the grass, Marco Tilio as well - he's moving well, which is a big step forward for him."