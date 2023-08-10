The exit of striker Iliman Ndiaye to Marseille and the imminent departure of Sander Berge to Burnley has done little to improve the mood around Sheffield United before their Premier League return.

It is one of the topics discussed on the latest episode of BBC Radio Sheffield's Blades Heaven podcast.

Sheffield Star journalist Danny Hall said: "It should be such an exciting thing after two years away, after the last season in the Premier League when no fans could attend games. There should be such a huge swell of goodwill towards this new season, but it's fair to say that, for the majority of people, it's been taken away, it's just not there any more.

"For everyone connected to it, who was really looking forward to it and really riding the wave of that promotion season... that's all sort of evaporated in the space of a week."

BBC Radio Sheffield's Adam Oxley added: "A couple of weeks ago, we were sitting at the team's hotel in Estoril, talking about how with keeping their stars and with adding a few younger players, Sheffield United will at least give themselves a chance of staying up.

"Now a couple of weeks later, Ndiaye has gone, which we thought was a possibility, and Sander Berge is going to Burnley. I think it's that that has elevated things. Losing Ndiaye was a big blow, but losing Berge as well may well be that extra bit that has broken people a lot."

