'﻿Rangers to defy Uefa veto on national anthem'

Uefa have turned down requests from British clubs to play God Save the King before European matches tonight following the Queen's death, but Rangers intend to defy the ban at Ibrox. (Daily Mail), external

Rangers players could stand and sing an acapella version of God Save the King with the backing of tens of thousands of fans, in scenes reminiscent of what happened prior to the second day of the Test between England and South Africa at the weekend. (Scotsman), external

"I'm not changing anything about my philosophy, how I want to play," says Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst, who adds there is a "lot of room for improvement" following back-to-back 4-0 defeats to Celtic and Ajax. (Scottish Sun), external

