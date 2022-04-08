Tuchel says Callum Hudson-Odoi is “weeks, not days” away from a return to the Chelsea side. Hakim Ziyech and Romelu Lukaku are also doubtful for tomorrow’s game.

He admits they “don’t like” what happened in the past two games but are not concerned: “It was very untypical for us. We have looked into it, talked to the team and we are constantly trying to improve. We didn’t see this coming because it’s not normal for us to concede so many goals.”

He defended Edouard Mendy after his mistake led to Real Madrid’s third goal on Wednesday: “When you have been so successful like he has, it is normal you are in the spotlight. It is what goalkeepers are made of to accept mistakes and live with them – this is what he is made of and I know he will come back and help the team.”

He retains his belief Chelsea will finish in the top four: “I’m absolutely confident but it’s not a given – I’ve never thought that. It’s the most demanding league in the world. We can play on a very high level and that’s our job. The last week is a reminder for us this is a very tough competition until the last day.”