Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has handed Sead Haksabanovic his first start in their Champions League group game with Shakhtar Donetsk in Warsaw.

In the only other change from last week's defeat by Real Madrid, Japan striker Kyogo Furuhashi returns to the starting line-up after his injury against Rangers.

Dropping out the attack are Giorgos Giakoumakis and Liel Abada.