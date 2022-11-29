On this day...
- Published
This may make you feel a little old but on this day in 1998 Steven Gerrard came off the bench for his Liverpool debut.
He was 18 when first seen in a home fixture against Blackburn Rovers.
Over 700 appearances later he was something of an Anfield legend, with a European Cup, a Uefa Cup, two FA Cup wins and three League Cup successes to his name.
Skip twitter post
29/11/1998: Steven Gerrard makes his Liverpool debut 🙌 pic.twitter.com/w6CJjK2Euq— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) November 29, 2022
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.
End of twitter post