Zukowksi leaves Rangers for Poznan loan deal

Mateusz Zukowski has returned to his homeland after just seven months and a single appearance at Rangers.

The Polish right-back arrived in January from Lechia Gdasnk on a three-and-a-half-year deal for a reported fee of £400,000, but was unable to force himself into Giovanni van Brockhorst's first-team plans.

Zukowksi has now joined Lech Poznan, according to the Polish club, who say the deal includes an option to buy.

His sole Rangers outing came in last season's 3-0 Scottish Cup stroll at Annan Athletic.