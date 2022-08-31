Sutton's predictions: Leicester v Man Utd

Sutton's prediction: 1-2

How do you call this? Manchester United got over the line against Southampton but Leicester need this. They really, really need this.

The Foxes do play some play some good football, Manchester United performed well against Southampton but did lack a cutting edge in the final third. They concede goals, they've conceded at least two goals every game so far in the Premier League this season.

Manchester United got their their first clean sheet away from home with Lisandro Martínez and Raphael Varane looking good in defence. I can see Leicester scoring but I think their leaky defence has been a problem and Kasper Schmeichel has been a big loss in goal with how he commanded that back line.

Tom's prediction: 1-0

There is something not quite right about the Leicester squad, especially at the back. I don't think this will be a thriller but I have a feeling Leicester will nick it - their attack is actually still quite good.

