Arsenal 0-3 Brighton: What De Zerbi said

Brighton manager Roberto de Zerbi speaking to Match of the Day: "We spent four or five days feeling terrible [after the Everton defeat]. Now I'm very happy because we showed the quality of play, the character, the patience. We are working mentally to adapt to play a lot of games in a few days.

"I think we deserved to win because we played with quality to win the game, not just to spend a day in London. Arsenal are still a big, big team but I think we deserved to win because we played better.

"It's not enough to qualify for the Europa League. We have four games and they're all tough games. We have 58 points and that's not enough. We have to win other games and the first game will be in Newcastle [on Thursday]. We know it will be difficult but to qualify for Europe we have to push for another 15 days.

"I enjoy working with the players. I am very lucky to be their coach and I am happy they enjoy working with me. That's a great satisfaction for me, but I prefer to speak about everything at the end of the season because we want to achieve something historic for the fans and for the club."