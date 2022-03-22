Anna from Spurs XY, external

Finally we broke the win one, lose one streak!

Spurs’ second consecutive win lifted them above West Ham and Manchester United into fifth.

The 3-1 scoreline could have been more as well with Sonny hitting the post, and Harry Kane twice setting Sergio Reguilon free with only the keeper to beat.

More importantly, there was further evidence that Antonio Conte's plan and style are getting through to the players who seem to better understand their own roles and the team objectives.

Ben Davies, Eric Dier and Cristian Romero were relatively untroubled at the back, Rodrigo Bentancur ran the midfield, while Son Heung-min, Kane and Dejan Kulusevski created chaos in attack.

The crowd also played their part, with the celebrations and noise following the third goal showing just how important this victory could be at the end of the season.

After three games in the last week, the international break will allow some players to recharge their batteries for the end-of-season run-in.