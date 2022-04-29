Everton v Chelsea: Team news

Everton forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin returns to the squad after two matches out with a thigh issue.

Yerry Mina is also available after sitting out last week's defeat by Liverpool as a precaution.

Chelsea defender will continue to assess Andreas Christensen, who has missed two games with a stomach issue.

Midfielder Mateo Kovacic is still recovering from an ankle injury that has ruled him out of the Blues' last three fixtures.

Callum Hudson-Odoi and Ben Chilwell are also still sidelined.

Does Calvert-Lewin go straight back into your Everton side?

Choose your Chelsea XI