Beale on Rangers' walking wounded, lack of rhythm & squad assessment
Jane Lewis, BBC Sport Scotland
Rangers manager Michael Beale has been speaking to the media ahead of Friday's Premiership game at Ross County.
Here are the key points from the press conference:
"Not an excuse", but players including James Tavernier, Glen Kamara - "he probably should have had an operation" - Alfredo Morelos and John Lundstram have been playing through injury or illness.
Will make five changes to his team for game against Ross County and Ben Davies is back in the squad.
The team is lacking rhythm, especially in defence where injuries have caused disruption.
On contract renewals and what areas need to be strengthened, Beale says he won't be able to fully assess the squad until everyone is back fit, and that might not be until February.
Borna Barisic will be back on Boxing Day and should be the squad for the game with Motherwell on 28 December, but won't necessarily dislodge Adam Devine from the team.