Chelsea receive £1m for Barry

Alex Howell, BBC Sport

Bayern Munich have agreed a compensation fee close to £1m for Chelsea first-team coach Anthony Barry.

That means that Barry will be united with Thomas Tuchel, who he worked with while the German was in charge of the Blues before being sacked in September 2022.

Tuchel had spoken of his desire to bring Barry to the club during one of his early press conferences at Bayern Munich. The comment did not please those at Chelsea as there had been no formal contact between the clubs at that time.

Barry had been asked to stay away from the training ground while negotiations had been ongoing between the two clubs and there remained the possibility that they could meet in the Champions League semi-finals. But now a fee has been agreed for him to join the German champions.

Interim boss Frank Lampard has brought in his own backroom team, which includes former Chelsea player and current England Under-21 assistant Ashley Cole.