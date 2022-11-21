Ross County manager Malky Mackay has revealed captain Keith Watson has started the process of achieving his coaching badges.

T﻿he 33-year-old defender is he club’s longest-serving player, having joined from St Johnstone in summer 2018.

T﻿he Staggies boss, who also began the process of attaining his coaching badges during his playing career, expressed his pleasure at his player's decision.

“Keith’s not that old," said Mackay during an interview with local press, external. "I started my badges around about the same age as him and they take seven years to go the whole way through.

“For me, it is the right time to start because then, by 36 or 37, you can have your pro-licence, which is what I did.

“It will broaden his horizons in terms of some of the coaching aspects."