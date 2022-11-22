P﻿aul McNicoll, The Dode Fox Podcast, external

16 games into the 2022/23 season and the team in Tangerine and Black find themselves three points adrift at the foot of the table. It’s where they deserve to be in all honesty. In far too many games this season they have been nowhere near the level of performance that is required at this level to merit getting anything.

This is a squad that, on the face of it, wasn’t assembled for pennies and should be doing much, much, better. Looking at some of the names in this squad and I think that United fans could be forgiven for feeling more than a little short changed up to now. Of course, there have been a few decent performances along the way this season. No fan will ever forget the Alkmaar home leg and we have a few other notable wins.

Aberdeen and Kilmarnock were both battered at Tannadice and a battling, gutsy, performance was also on show when Hibs came calling. These performances give hope. This is what the fans want to be seeing on a more regular basis. This is what the fans should be seeing on a more regular basis. These highs have been few and far between though and ‘the norm’ has been poor defending and clueless attacking. Essentially, football from a team that is at the bottom of the table.

When this World Cup break is over the team simply have to improve. Failure to do so and it’ll be trips to Cove and Kirkcaldy next season. There seems to still be an awful lot of belief from within Tannadice that this team can still achieve a top six finish this season but if they continue to play the way that they have been for the remainder of the campaign that, outlook will quickly change to 'please finish top ten'.

Top Player: Probably Craig Sibbald. Sibbald isn’t a world beater by any stretch of the imagination but what he gives you is his all. We could do with a few more like him.

Most disappointing player: Goalkeeper has been a real problem this season. Neither shot-stopper fills the fans with confidence and it would appear that the defence in front of them feel the same.

In many ways this has all the parallels of the last time United went down (2015/16 season) in that we started that season with two untried and untested keepers that couldn’t save a penny if you gave them a tenner.

The only difference this time around is that the current pair are both internationals. If I had to select one though, it would have to be Mark Birighitti.

Manager Performance: The Jack Ross appointment appeared to be a minor coup. It quickly turned into a disaster that the club have, as yet, not recovered from. To then appoint Liam Fox was not only unsurprising, but wholly uninspiring.

In his previous foray into football management he managed to lose 20 of his 30 games in charge of Cowdenbeath. I’m not exactly sure what criteria he met to get the job, but he got it.

Fox is always keen to tell the fans that we are improving and that things will turn, as they always do, but we still find ourselves bottom of the league. He’s had 11 league games in charge and we’ve won three. That simply has to improve or we’ll have yet another new manager walking through the front door at Tannadice within months.

Predicted League Finish: 10th. Don’t ask me to logically explain why I think we’ll scrape 10th, as I can’t. This is likely a case of blind faith and misplaced optimism here. I guess I’m hoping that the teams close to us don’t pull away and we can somehow put enough good results together to retain our top flight status. Time will tell.