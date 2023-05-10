The "pressure" of a race for the top four will present a fresh test for Newcastle United and manager Eddie Howe.

That's a hope shared by one Liverpool fan on BBC Radio Merseyside's The Red Kop podcast.

Newcastle sit third, three points above the Reds in fifth, with Manchester United sandwiched in fourth.

Chloe Bloxam from The Redmen TV, told The Red Kop team: "Newcastle's fixtures on paper look a lot harder than Manchester United's.

"It's going to be hard for Liverpool to keep up with them. Liverpool just have to keep focusing on themselves and keep applying pressure.

"We have seen what pressure can do. Leicester missed the top four a few years ago to Chelsea because they couldn't handle the pressure. I hope that happens to United, who look like they are running out of steam and they have a cup final to look forward to which hopefully they focus too much on and get a bit complacent. They have players injured, so hopefully they start to look a bit exhausted.

"As for Newcastle, you have to hope the fact they haven't been in this situation before - from any of the players to Eddie Howe, who hasn't been in this situation. He has had relegation battles and staying up, but a top-four race is a lot of pressure."

Listen to the full discussion over here