'Pittodrie trip a gauge of Hibs' progress'

Brian McLauchlin, BBC Sport Scotland

Should Hibs end up securing European football then this campaign will be viewed as a success.

It has been another rollercoaster season for the Easter Road faithful but as it draws to a close, there are signs now that Lee Johnson is beginning to formalise a team and a squad that can progress.

CJ Egan-Riley and Will Fish have shown recently they can perform to a high level and although they are loanees from Burnley and Manchester United respectively, they would be welcomed back with open arms next season.

James Jeggo has slotted into midfield area superbly and along with Jake Doyle-Hayes and Joe Newell, looks to have settled into a formation that suits everyone.

Elie Youan is another loanee who is now performing at a really high level on a regular basis, with his pace a constant threat.

This week though, an Aberdeen side who have been resurrected under Barry Robson will be a huge test and a gauge as to how much work will be required for next season.

Last week's win against St Mirren could prove to be a massive three points come the end of May and although the performance dipped in the second half, at this time of the season it's victories that count.

Another win this weekend and you won't find too many Hibs fans complaining if the performance isn’t up to scratch.