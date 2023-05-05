Sam Allardyce by numbers

Sam AllardyceGetty Images

Since guiding Bolton Wanderers to the Premier League in 2001, Sam Allardyce has enjoyed a long and impressive career in the top flight.

Here are the numbers behind the man tasked with keeping Leeds in the division with four games remaining.

  • In succeeding Javi Gracia Allardyce has extended his record of managing the most amount of Premier League clubs - with Leeds being his ninth. Fellow Englishman Roy Hodgson is his closest competition on seven.

  • Allardyce has also managed the fifth-most games in Premier League history - overseeing 537 games with the eight Premier League clubs he's managed. Only Arsene Wenger, Alex Ferguson, David Moyes and Harry Redknapp have managed more.

  • He has won 178 of these 537 matches over his seventeen seasons in the Premier League - a win percentage of 33%.

  • Allardyce has taken over at a Premier League club during a season on five previous occasions, with all five teams either improving or maintaining their league position come the end of the campaign.

  • He has six Premier League Manager of the Month awards - only eight managers have more in the competition's history.

