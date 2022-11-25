M﻿ike Taylor, BBC Radio WM

The departure of Scott Sellars from his position as Wolves sporting director had been trailed in advance – and demanded by a large section of the club’s unhappy support. For better or worse, and all the more so after Bruno Lage’s dismissal at the start of October, Sellars became the lightning rod for much of the tension as their form withered.

His replacement by Matt Hobbs was not so widely forecast. At first glance, an internal promotion may seem surprising. The fans’ most obvious beef with the club over the last year has been the lack of depth in the squad. Having risen at speed through the club’s scouting structure, Hobbs’ existing role was as head of player recruitment.

However, an extensive interview with Hobbs was posted on the club’s website, external as his appointment was announced, and appears to have neutralised a significant amount of the negative comment from many supporters, at least as far as online platforms can show for now.

In the article, Hobbs explains his approach to the post and makes frequent references to his conversations with the new head coach, Julen Lopetegui, about how their relationship should work.

While setting out longer-term plans, he also explicitly acknowledges the obvious immediate priority: “We need to add in January because we are short in some areas. That’s what it has to be all focused on at the moment.”

There had been some expectation that one of Lopetegui’s new staff, Fran Garagarza, was likely to be appointed in place of Sellars, having had extensive experience of a similar role with the Spanish club Eibar. Instead, it seems Garagarza will be dispatched on European scouting missions while Hobbs dictates strategy from Wolverhampton.

Wolves fans, like any others, will ultimately care more about the outcome than the process. If Hobbs oversees new signings, and Wolves pull out of their dive, the supporters will largely be pacified. But there will be interest to see how the recruitment side of the club changes – and whether the “super-agent” Jorge Mendes and his organisation is still seen as such a key supplier of players.