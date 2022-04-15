Unsurprisingly, Sean Dyche's departure from Burnley has been a common topic of discussion during Friday's Premier League pre-match news conferences.

Here's what some of the top-flight bosses have had to say about it:

Brighton manager Graham Potter: "I'm surprised. I feel for a colleague and someone who I have a lot of respect for. It's never nice when someone loses their job but that's football and I don’t think he’ll be out of work for long.

"He's done a fantastic job. He's a big guy and knows how it is. Pressure comes with the territory. You know that when you go into it and when results don't go well you have to deal with that scrutiny."

Brentford boss Thomas Frank: "I don't know what happened behind the scenes. Sean Dyche and his coaching staff have done an unbelievable job - they should build a statue of him outside Turf Moor."

Watford boss Roy Hodgson: "Shock. An enormous surprise. I must say of all the people in the league, he would have been one of the ones most likely to survive anything like this."

Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira: Like all of you it was surprising. There is no doubt about the work he has been doing in the last 10 years but that is the industry we are living in, it’s difficult to see a manager losing his position but this is the world we are in and as difficult it is, that’s the way it is."