Cooper confirmed Scott McKenna will miss the rest of the season with a fractured collarbone. Meanwhile, Serge Aurier and Cheikhou Kouyate are not far off returning to training as they are at "the back end of their recovery".

On the Liverpool defeat: "It was one of the better performances away from home. I liked the attitude and confidence of the players. Going there and causing problems for Liverpool shows the belief in the team."

On the relegation battle: "If you get things right for a game and deliver then you can win any game. We have to keep believing in that. If we lose trust in that it will never happen."

Cooper said his side need to "keep looking forward" despite their recent poor run: "We are all aware of the situation and the challenge continues. We are speaking very openly about the present situation. The run is far from what we want it to be but we take responsibility for that."

Asked about the lack of game time for Jesse Lingard, he replied: "He has carried a few knocks which have kept him back. In terms of what he has to do is play well and train well like everyone else."