S﻿ammy James, Fulhamish, external

That one really hurt. For the second week in a row, Fulham fans had to endure the pain of a stoppage-time goal to lose the game.

Sunday's defeat by Manchester United felt vastly different to the defeat at Manchester City. At Etihad Stadium, it was very much us hanging on for a point, whereas on Sunday it felt that Fulham were the team pushing for a win. For me, that made the Garnacho goal more difficult to take.

Much has been made of Joao Palhinha's performance, and rightly so. It was an incredible display from start to finish, but this is what we've been witnessing all season. It feels like the rest of the Premier League realised just how much of a beast he is.

Joao's ability in the tackle is incredible. You just have a feeling that he will get the better of every 50/50 he goes into. He then has this brilliant ability to rise straight to his feet and pick out an incisive pass, which more often than not moves us up the pitch.

While there is pride when the rest of the football world takes notice of one of your players, there is always the feeling that transfer rumours will follow. I think we all know that Palhinha could go on to great things, but the fact he is on a five-year contract, with an option of a sixth, ensures that even if that does happen, Fulham will be sure to receive a hefty fee.