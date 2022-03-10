Having been unbeaten in their first eight home league meetings with Burnley (W4 D4) between 1933 and 1996, Brentford have lost three of their last four at home against the Clarets, most recently a 3-1 loss in January 2016.

Since a 2-1 loss in September 1997, Burnley are unbeaten in their last six league meetings with Brentford (W4 D2), winning each of the last four in a row.

Burnley are looking to complete the league double over Brentford for just the second time in their history, though the other occasion was in the last campaign in which they met (2015-16 in the Championship).