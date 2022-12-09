'They've built the club up from the lower tiers'

Callum Davidson has praised the "fantastic" contribution of the Brown family to St Johnstone as new owners are sought.

Geoff Brown is selling his controlling interest, and son Steve will step down as chairman next May.

“They’ve built the club up, from down in the lower tiers to where they are now, so for me that’s big testament to the Browns," Davidson told Saints TV.

“Look at the stadium here and the facilities, what a fantastic achievement for the Brown family. I think the people of Perth have a big thanks to them.

"Geoff is very shrewd – I always said when you work here you know you’ll get paid, because they’re very stringent with money and know what they’re doing.

“I’ve got a really good relationship with the chairman. It’s one of the reasons I came back as manager.

“The delight when we won the Scottish Cup to complete the double, you could see how much it meant to Geoff and the chairman.

“They are St Johnstone supporters – people sometimes forget that when they get abuse thrown their way – and have always had the interests of the club wth them."