'Some clubs can only dream of the things we've shared... keep the faith'
Chris Forryan, Leicester Till I Die, external
If we get relegated on Sunday, I will be sad.
But let's remember what this club's gone through over the past 10 years. Some clubs can only dream of the things we've shared.
My son is too young to remember the dark days of Frank McLintock, Peter Taylor, La Manga scandals, going bust and dropping to the third tier.
But what we have shared together is the 2013-14 record-breaking promotion season, eight-hour return journeys to home matches and then the 'Great Escape' - accidentally winning the Premier League when you are trying to avoid relegation.
Andrea Bocelli singing Nessun Dorma. Big Wes Morgan lifting the trophy. The Champions League theme tune as your team walk out for a quarter-final. Lifting the FA Cup at the fifth attempt and crying in each other's arms. And then seeing your team lift another trophy at Wembley after beating Manchester City to win the Community Shield.
Whatever happens on Sunday, I will wake up on Monday morning and thank Vichai (RIP) and Top for those memories.
We have been blessed and will be back next season, wherever that is, to do it all over again.
Keep the faith.