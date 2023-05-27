Chris Forryan, Leicester Till I Die, external

If we get relegated on Sunday, I will be sad.

But let's remember what this club's gone through over the past 10 years. Some clubs can only dream of the things we've shared.

My son is too young to remember the dark days of Frank McLintock, Peter Taylor, La Manga scandals, going bust and dropping to the third tier.

But what we have shared together is the 2013-14 record-breaking promotion season, eight-hour return journeys to home matches and then the 'Great Escape' - accidentally winning the Premier League when you are trying to avoid relegation.