Hearts 0-0 Kilmarnock: What did they say

Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes tell BBC Scotland: "It could have been more. We're not over-celebrating getting a point and a clean sheet. I'm celebrating the type of performance we put in.

"We had so much to do over the course of the summer and I like how the team looks. The players have gelled well and they look like they've played together for longer than they have.

"There is a sense of disappointment that we never scored, that would have given us something to hang on to. I didn't feel they stretched us too much. It's a good point. Not perfect, but we've made some big strides in the last few games.

"It's too early to make assumptions. For us, we want to be steady as we go. We're looking for improvements on the road. We look far more convincing, and experienced. There's lots to be happy with.

"Robbie had a baptism of fire last week and got a lot of plaudits. Similar today. He's a real organiser. Brad has been stop-start with me in terms of injuries, but I leaned on him last season, towards the end.

"His versatility is his biggest attraction, but he does his job, carries the fight, he's trustworthy and plays with a lot of confidence."