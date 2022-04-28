Phil McNulty, BBC Sport chief football writer

The question marks over Jurgen Klopp's long-term future beyond 2024 provided the only cloud on Liverpool's horizon but now this has been removed everyone connected with club will be overjoyed.

Klopp looked tired at stages last season as football was played out behind closed doors amid the pandemic, the crowd involvement he loves at Anfield lost and perhaps reflected in the worst home run in the club's history in six successive Premier League defeats.

This season, he has been re-energised, helped by the return of the world's best central defender, Virgil van Dijk, following the serious knee injury that ruled him out of almost all of last term.

It is easy to see why Klopp will not be walking away any time soon. What he has built and put in place offers the prospect of a glorious future.

