F﻿rank Lampard says he doesn't want to "put extra pressure" on Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

"﻿Whenever he is fit or not fit I get asked a lot of questions and it builds the pressure up," said Lampard.

"﻿But he is a kid who wants to play well for this club and his country after that.

"﻿The fans are expecting a club to do well with or without Dominic [Calvert-Lewin], but I am not here to speak about him all of the time.

"﻿Of course we want him fit because we can see what he can do.

"﻿He's a top-level striker and I try not to put extra pressure on top of that. All we want is Dominic fit and firing.

"﻿I hope to see him playing regular football and he's not going to get undue pressure from me or the staff."