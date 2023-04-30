Rangers 0-1 Celtic: Analysis

Colin Moffat, BBC Scotland

Ange Postecoglou now has the chance to go one better than he did in his debut campaign.

If Celtic do see off Inverness, it will be the club's eighth domestic clean sweep, with the Old Firm locked on seven apiece.

There wasn't much in the way of the flowing football associated with the Celtic boss, but he will be delighted with the grit shown by his players, with captain Callum McGregor at the heart of the midfield battle and Cameron Carter-Vickers at his formidable best in the centre of defence.