'Driving force' Rice picked out by Garth

Declan Rice: Hearing West Ham fans singing "I'm forever blowing bubbles" used to fill me with dread. I hear that song now and it's an indication the Hammers are going places - and so is their captain Rice. What a driving force.

Leicester should have put this game to bed, but it was Rice who continued to make demands of his team and helped them gain a deserved point.

Find out who else made it into Garth's team of the week