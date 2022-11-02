B﻿BC Scotland's Tom English in Madrid

Joe Hart returns to the Bernabeu on Wednesday for the first time since the 2016 Champions League semi-final, second leg. That double-header arguably represented the goalkeeper's finest moments in European football.

He was man of the match in Manchester City's goalless first leg with Real Madrid at the Etihad, made outstanding saves from Luka Modric and Cristiano Ronaldo in the second leg (Madrid had 15 attempts on goal that night) and was only beaten when a Gareth Bale shot deflected in off Fernando.

A Madrid-based journalist asked us on Tuesday what the likely Celtic line-up would be. “Joe Hart in goal,” we began. “Yes, we know Joe Hart,” came the reply.

There’s a short piece about the goalkeeper’s 2016 performances in one of the Spanish daily newspapers.

