W﻿e asked for your thoughts after after Monday's game at Gtech Community Stadium.

H﻿ere are some of your comments:

Brentford fans

Fred: To be honest, it’s a good point, but we can’t be throwing a two-goal lead away, no matter if it’s a team in the top four or relegation zone. But for Norgaard to not have started a game since August and play the way he did, I’m a very happy man. The first half was excellent, the second half not so. When Hickey and Ajer get back, it will be even better.

Charlie: Spurs were poor at the back, weak in midfield and fell over when breathed on - they need to man up and play with more desire and ambition if they want to be top four. We were never in trouble until they pulled it back to 2-1 this isn’t the Spurs I grew up with. Brentford must now be considered their equals.

Tottenham fans

Dean: Showed great fighting spirit to come back from two goals down. Really need to sort out the defence, and I'm sure they will in January. Brentford at home are very tricky opponents. Done well with many key men missing.

Emmy: Disappointed that, as usual, Tottenham left it late to well and truly get into the game. Relieved that they managed to salvage a point. Had they played the game as they did in the final 20 minutes, Spurs would have won. Why do they do this every time?