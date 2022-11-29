P﻿odcaster Garry Scott has been laying out his hopes for the rest of Aberdeen's season.

“I’m a little bit disappointed we’re not further ahead of Hearts at this moment in time," Scott said, "given that they had such horrendous injury issues; coming off the back of their European campaign as well.

"We need to sort out our away form, some defensive reinforcements would be welcome in January - if we do that, going forward we’re dangerous, and we’re a lot of fun to watch as well."

Speaking to the BBC's Scottish Football Podcast, he added: "We’ve got a great chance of finishing third, and it’s time for the Scottish Cup to come back to the north east, so that’s what I’m aiming for - third place and a Scottish Cup."