Brendan Rodgers said he is disappointed to leave Leicester so close to the end of the season and that he "had every confidence" he would have steered the Foxes to Premier League safety.

In a statement released after his departure, Rodgers thanked the club and said he will always have "the utmost respect and affection" for them.

He said: "I would like to thank the Leicester City Chairman Mr Srivaddhanaprabha and all of the board for giving me the opportunity to manage Leicester City and make history with this great football club over the past four years. We forged a special relationship and I will always have the utmost respect and affection for them.

"The players, my staff and I gave it our all every single day and I will always be proud of what we were able to achieve together. Winning against Chelsea at Wembley Stadium in 2021, to deliver a first FA Cup for the club and its supporters, together with securing European qualification in consecutive seasons are moments I will never forget.

"Everything we achieved was with the superb support of the Leicester City fans and I thank them for that. It has been a privilege to be your manager.

"I am obviously disappointed to depart so close to the end of the season and had every confidence that we would have delivered the results needed to preserve the club's Premier League status. I would like to wish everybody at the club the very best of luck as they seek to continue to deliver on this objective.

"I’m now looking forward to having a chance to reflect and recharge and get ready for the next opportunity".