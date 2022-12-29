We asked for your reaction to events at Elland Road last night.

Here are some of your comments:

Leeds fans:

Thomas: Totally outmuscled, outplayed, and couldn’t hold on to the ball, constantly giving ball away. Wilfried Gnonto and Illan Meslier were the only two players to come out of the game with any credit. Leeds are a long way from ever challenging the likes of Manchester City. They need some strong, experienced defenders and a midfielder, along with a centre-forward.

Anthony: This was a free hit for us. As long as we weren’t soundly beaten, we would be no worse off than before kick-off and that proved to be the case. We gave them their second goal and a lot of misplaced passes when we were in good positions but I think we competed well.

Manchester City fans

Weaverham: Great result for City and great goals for Erling Haaland. Some good goalkeeping from Meslier. City were great when on the front foot but were a little slow in transition. I'd like to see Jack Grealish run at players, going forward instead of sideways or backwards. Rico Lewis looked great going forwards and solid keeping the ball. A good game for Riyad Mahrez, Kevin de Bruyne and Rodri.

Ken: Solid against a physical, determined side. Haaland got two but could have had three. Grealish had a poor first half but redeemed himself well in the second half . Nathan Ake put in a Rolls-Royce performance while De Bruyne was everywhere.