Leicester City's James Maddison is waiting to hear from a specialist on his latest knee issue and remains unavailable for Friday's trip to Liverpool, says manager Brendan Rodgers.

Maddison was selected as part of England's 26-man squad for the World Cup in Qatar, despite having a knee problem. He watched Monday's home defeat by Newcastle United from the stands.

"He won’t be available for the game," said Rodgers. "He was with Mark, our doctor, getting some specialist advice in London. I’ll wait to hear from them later on.

"England deemed him OK to train. He’s looked to do some work here and then felt a pain in a different part of the knee.

"He’s tried to do some work and he’s getting a pain. So the medical team have gone down to London to get another opinion on it from a specialist."