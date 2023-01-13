Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui says his side's improvement is "not enough" as he continues to plot a route to Premier League survival.

Wanderers have lost just once in 90 minutes in six league and cup games since the Spaniard took over and will climb out of the Premier League relegation zone with victory at home to West Ham on Saturday.

But Lopetegui said: “It is not enough. We have to continue working a lot, continue knowing that each team in the Premier League is able to beat you.

"All the teams have fantastic players, good coaches, so we always have to be at our top level to win each match, we always have to stay at our best level."

Wolves are on the verge of signing former Southampton midfielder Mario Lemina from Nice to bolster their survival bid but Lopetegui insists their January transfer window business is far from done.

He added: "We have to think about two players per position, that is important to keep competition and to take advantage of the inside [internal] competition is key to keep the level high and demanding each day. This is healthy for the team.

“I think the club are working very hard and I am very happy, I think Wolves has a very good structure – now we have needs and we are going to try to balance all this."