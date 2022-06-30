After his first full season with Liverpool ended with two domestic cups following a nasty ankle injury in September, we asked you whether 19-year-old Harvey Elliot deserves more of a chance in the first team.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Lewis: I'd like to see Elliot feature more this season. He has the versatility and tools to succeed in this Liverpool team. I'm also excited to see how he might link up again with Carvalho.

Ron: Give Harvey Elliot more game time as the kid has so much potential.

Chris: Shame he got injured so early on last season. He was showing signs of settling into the team. Hope to see more of him in the new season and break in to the senior England team.

Lee: Definitely think he has a lot to give to the team. I saw Elliot at Anfield last year in a pre-season friendly and was well impressed. Still a lot to learn from the team also. Can be a great season ahead, with the new squad additions.