I﻿an Westbrook, Beesotted, external

Thomas Frank has a selection headache to resolve after Ivan Toney’s fifth booking of the season, against Wolves, ruled him out of Brentford’s trip to Nottingham Forest this Saturday.

Last season, the striker missed five Premier League games and started one more on the bench because of injury.

In four of those matches, Yoane Wissa partnered Bryan Mbeumo up front, while Sergi Canos stepped in once and also partnered Saman Ghoddos once when Mbeumo himself was out.

Wissa did not score in any of those games, although he did hit seven other Premier League goals, while Canos found the net in one.

It seems likely that Frank will choose one of Wissa or Canos again, although Keane Lewis-Potter or even Mikkel Damsgaard provide alternative choices.

After the Bees only picked up one point against Aston Villa and Wolves, the game against another bottom four side in Forest is growing in importance.

The 1-1 stalemate against Wolves was Brentford’s sixth draw of the season – the joint highest number in the Premier League, along with Newcastle United.

It means we have only won one of our past six games, and with Manchester City to come before the break, a win alongside the Trent would be very welcome.