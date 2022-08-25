Ainsley Maitland-Niles "just needs to play football" after the Arsenal midfielder was linked with moves to Southampton, Bournemouth and West Ham.

That's the view of Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards as he weighs up what next for an England international whose career has stalled over the past two seasons.

"I can't quite believe he is still at Arsenal," Edwards told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast. "He's been on the fringes of the first team there since 2016 and never really made it.

"But there is a really good player there with talent, ability and quality. He needs to move."

Southampton and Bournemouth have been mooted as destinations for a season-long loan with Maitland-Niles entering the final year of his contract.

"I think it's likely he'll end up at one of them," said Edwards. "He just needs to go and play football and I hope he can go on to have the career we thought he would have when he was 20."

